Trump administration fact sheet for the economy

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Trump administration fact sheet for coronavirus aid

  • Lending to air carriers from the exchange stabilization fund after a new $50 billion congressional appropriations
  • Would require air carriers receiving loans to meet certain continuation of service requirements
  • Proposal seeks $150 billion for loan guarantees to other distressed economic sectors. Does not specify the sectors
  • Proposes would temporarily permit use of exchange stabilization fund the backstop money market mutual funds
  • Proposes dispersing 250 billion to taxpayers starting April 6. Another 250 billion starting May 18
  • US payments to taxpayers will be tiered based on income level, and family size
IN other US government new, the Senate will vote on house virus bill at 2 PM ET. 
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose