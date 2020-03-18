Trump administration fact sheet for the economy

Trump administration fact sheet for coronavirus aid

Lending to air carriers from the exchange stabilization fund after a new $50 billion congressional appropriations



Would require air carriers receiving loans to meet certain continuation of service requirements



Proposal seeks $150 billion for loan guarantees to other distressed economic sectors. Does not specify the sectors



Proposes would temporarily permit use of exchange stabilization fund the backstop money market mutual funds



Proposes dispersing 250 billion to taxpayers starting April 6. Another 250 billion starting May 18



US payments to taxpayers will be tiered based on income level, and family size



IN other US government new, the Senate will vote on house virus bill at 2 PM ET.