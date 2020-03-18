Trump administration fact sheet for the economy
Trump administration fact sheet for coronavirus aid
IN other US government new, the Senate will vote on house virus bill at 2 PM ET.
- Lending to air carriers from the exchange stabilization fund after a new $50 billion congressional appropriations
- Would require air carriers receiving loans to meet certain continuation of service requirements
- Proposal seeks $150 billion for loan guarantees to other distressed economic sectors. Does not specify the sectors
- Proposes would temporarily permit use of exchange stabilization fund the backstop money market mutual funds
- Proposes dispersing 250 billion to taxpayers starting April 6. Another 250 billion starting May 18
- US payments to taxpayers will be tiered based on income level, and family size