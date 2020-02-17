Trump administration is considering halt of jet engines (GE) to in China

Weekend piece in the Wall Street Journal

Trump administration is considering a proposal to halt deliveries of jet engines co-produced by General Electric Co. for a new airliner being developed in China,

administration may decline to issue a license allowing CFM International, a joint venture of GE and France's Safran SA, to export more of its LEAP 1C jet engines to China

WSJ cite people familiar with the discussions

Some within the administration are concerned that the Chinese could reverse-engineer the CFM engines, allowing China to break into the global jet-engine market, undermining U.S. business interests.







Phase 2 talks are going to get complicated very quickly.











