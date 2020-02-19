Trump administration is tightening restrictions on China’s large state-owned media outlets in the US

The Wall Street Journal reports the outlets will be designating as foreign diplomatic missions.

State Department said U.S. operations of five Chinese news organizations-

Xinhua News Agency,

China Radio International,

China Global Television Network

and the distributors of China Daily and People's Daily-

will be considered foreign diplomatic missions.





said the five outlets are "substantially owned and effectively controlled" by the Chinese government and its ruling Communist Party and thus meet the designation.



Sorta makes sense.





China should declare Fox reciprocally LOL.





Bazinga!

