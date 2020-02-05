Trump administration planning to further limit tech exports to China & Huawei
Reuters have this report on efforts from the US to keep "state-of-the-art U.S. technology out of the hands of adversaries" two so
Reuters citing two unnamed sources:
- discussions scheduled for February 28
- expected to include high-level officials from the Commerce, Defense, State and Energy Departments
- aimed at resolving disagreements over how best to approach the blacklisted Chinese company and the broader war with China over technological dominance
- Comes after the U.S. Commerce Department withdrew a rule aimed at further reducing foreign shipments to Huawei Technologies amid pushback from the Pentagon, one of the people said