Trump administration planning to further limit tech exports to China & Huawei

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Reuters have this report on efforts from the US to keep "state-of-the-art U.S. technology out of the hands of adversaries" two so

Reuters citing two unnamed sources:
  • discussions scheduled for February 28
  • expected to include high-level officials from the Commerce, Defense, State and Energy Departments
  • aimed at resolving disagreements over how best to approach the blacklisted Chinese company and the broader war with China over technological dominance
  • Comes after the U.S. Commerce Department withdrew a rule aimed at further reducing foreign shipments to Huawei Technologies amid pushback from the Pentagon, one of the people said 

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose