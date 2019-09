Trump administration proposes closer scrutiny of foreign investment in tech, infrastructure

The Wall Street Journal carry a piece on new scrutiny proposals

Foreign investors who want to put their money into U.S. businesses that rely on sensitive technology, infrastructure and data could face greater national-security scrutiny over those deals under proposed rules released Tuesday by the Trump administration.

Part of the broader trade war picture. This had been on the horizon though, so not overly fresh news. Congress passed a law in August 2018, strengthens the overview scope of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States.