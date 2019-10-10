Trump administration will soon issue licenses allowing sales to Huawei

New York Times with the report:

Trump administration will soon issue licenses allowing some American companies to supply nonsensitive goods to the Chinese telecom giant Huawei

NYT citing:

according to people familiar with the matter

And the piece adds:

a step that could cool tensions between the United States and China as trade talks resume this week.

In a meeting last week, President Trump gave the green light to begin approving the licenses, which will allow a select few American companies to bypass a ban his administration placed on Huawei this year.







