Trump administration will soon issue licenses allowing sales to Huawei
New York Times with the report:
- Trump administration will soon issue licenses allowing some American companies to supply nonsensitive goods to the Chinese telecom giant Huawei
NYT citing:
- according to people familiar with the matter
And the piece adds:
- a step that could cool tensions between the United States and China as trade talks resume this week.
- In a meeting last week, President Trump gave the green light to begin approving the licenses, which will allow a select few American companies to bypass a ban his administration placed on Huawei this year.
This news is further adding to the risk on good feels.
Earlier news was dire, and then improved, read from the bottom up for the chronology:
- Reports the US is considering a currency agreement with China as part of partial trade deal
- Fox doubling down on the early finish to the trade talks
- US-China trade talk early finish speculation - "an open question"
- Fox reports that yes, Chinese Trade Team will leave after one day of talks on Thursday
- White House says reports of one day trade talks are incorrect
- Trade talks latest - no progress, talks cut short. here is what's next.
- ICYMI - bad news on US/China trade talks prompting risk off moves
- HK press says US-China talks are expected to last for only one day! No progress made.
For those wishing to couch the moves in financial market technical jargon what we have seen today is generally known as "bat shit crazy"