Trump advisor Lewandowski tests positive for Covid 19: NY Times

Joins other Trump administration officials.





Lewandowski joins Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Sec. of housing Ben Carson, and David Bossie. Bossie is also on the Trump fraud team.





Trump advisor Cory Lewandowski test positive for Covid 19. Lewandowski is part of the Trump team looking for fraud and voter irregularities in the 2020 election. He was in Philadelphia at the Four Seasons Total Landscaping along with Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, et. al.