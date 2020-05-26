Trump and Pompeo meeting to discuss sanctions on Chinese officials

Also looking at student visas

The US has hinted at sanctions against Chinese officials since last week because of the Hong Kong security law, which could pass as soon as Thursday. Going after officials is a minor economic event at most. There's also talk of some firm-level sanctions but I wouldn't expect those to be material either.







A separate report says Pompeo and Trump are talking about restricting visas for Chinese students.





Both reports sparked some selling in equity markets.

