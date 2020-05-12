Trump: Asian Americans are very angry at what China has done to our country and the world
A tweet by US president Trump
"Asian Americans are VERY angry at what China has done to our Country, and the World. Chinese Americans are the most angry of all. I don't blame them!"
I think the more important message here is what he is trying to imply, rather than which population group in particular has strong feelings about the situation.
In short, Trump is still playing the coronavirus blame game and it doesn't look like he will relent in pinning what has transpired in the US on China.
Just be mindful because this is going to see long-term repercussions in the relationship between the two countries. In the bigger picture, this could spill over to economic consequences and will have a more profound impact on markets in due time.