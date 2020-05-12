A tweet by US president Trump

"Asian Americans are VERY angry at what China has done to our Country, and the World. Chinese Americans are the most angry of all. I don't blame them!"

I think the more important message here is what he is trying to imply, rather than which population group in particular has strong feelings about the situation.





In short, Trump is still playing the coronavirus blame game and it doesn't look like he will relent in pinning what has transpired in the US on China.



