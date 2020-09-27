Trump asked about his tax records - says New York Times report is fake new

The NYT says it has obtained Trump's tax records, link to the piece is here:

Trump has (finally) been asked about it and says its fake news, that the truth will come out when his returns are released after audit. The audit Trump refers to has been ongoing for his 4 years in the Presidency.





NYT says Trump:

paid $750 in federal income taxes the year he won the presidency. In his first year in the WH, he paid another $750. He had paid no income taxes at all in 10 of the previous 15 years - largely because he reported losing much more money than he made







