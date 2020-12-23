Trump asks Congress to amend the COVID-19 relief bill - says has unnecessary components

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Trump posted a video of himself to Twitter

Trump not signing the bill, or is he going to veto it???,  is going to be a risk negative 

Trump is floating what he wants and does not want in the bill:
  • wants checks increased to $2,000
  • wants unnecessary items removed
 He is asking Congress to amend the bill. It took 'em 7 months (correct me if I'm wrong) to get to an agreement and Trump is not happy with it. 

trump twitterThis latest episode of the Christmas Grinch is a bit sour. 
 

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose