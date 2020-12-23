Trump asks Congress to amend the COVID-19 relief bill - says has unnecessary components
Trump posted a video of himself to Twitter
Trump not signing the bill, or is he going to veto it???, is going to be a risk negative
Trump is floating what he wants and does not want in the bill:
- wants checks increased to $2,000
- wants unnecessary items removed
He is asking Congress to amend the bill. It took 'em 7 months (correct me if I'm wrong) to get to an agreement and Trump is not happy with it.
This latest episode of the Christmas Grinch is a bit sour.