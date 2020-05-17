Trump from the golf - says coronavirus destruction could have been stopped by China

President Trump speaking on a TV golf telecast (NBC) - Trump phoning in the comments.

Various remarks, but once again on his bungling of the crisis (latest update has US deaths above 88,000) seeks to blame others:

Says COVID-19 destruction could have been stopped by China says US needs sports back to boost the country's psyche

we want big, big stadiums loaded with people













