Trump from the golf - says coronavirus destruction could have been stopped by China

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

President Trump speaking on a TV golf telecast (NBC) - Trump phoning in the comments. 

Various remarks, but once again on his bungling of the crisis (latest update has US deaths above 88,000) seeks to blame others: 
  • Says COVID-19 destruction could have been stopped by China  
  • says US needs sports back to boost the country's psyche   
  • we want big, big stadiums loaded with people
President Trump speaking on a TV golf telecast (NBC) - Trump phoning in the comments. 


See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose