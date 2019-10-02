Trump blames the stock market decline on 'impeachment nonsense'

Trump turns his eye away from the Fed

He's not entirely wrong, the market didn't like the impeachment headlines when they first hit. But I'd argue that's because impeachment is more likely to make him erratic and reactionary, if not dangerous.





As for what's caused the latest leg of US stock market selling, allow me to draw some conclusions:





Here's his tweet:





All of this impeachment nonsense, which is going nowhere, is driving the Stock Market, and your 401K's, down. But that is exactly what the Democrats want to do. They are willing to hurt the Country, with only the 2020 Election in mind!

However I think in the big picture, you're going to have a US election in 13 months. How do you have any confidence in stocks on a Warren vs Trump election? That's a binary outcome.





If the impeachment talk had any bearing, it was because it hurt Biden as much as Trump and that solidified Warren's lead. She went from +200K in betting odds on Sept 12 to +110 now.









