Trump campaign files court case in Michigan to stop certification of huge Biden win

Biden is leading Trump by 148,000 votes in the state. Trump's campaign is trying to freeze certification of the results pending other challenges, like wanting to review ballot drop box surveillance footage.





Biden won the election with a majority of states, taking at least 290 electoral college votes (270 required to win) with the final number likely to be above 300 when its all tallied up. Biden leads the popular vote by nearly 5 million also (ps this is not relevant for the presidency but a win on this gives legitimacy to the winner).











