Trump can return to public engagements Saturday, doctor says

Trump has responded 'extremely well' to treatment

Has completed course of therapy for COVID

Devoid of any indications to suggest progress of illness



We can't all get the quality of therapy that Trump got and 850 Americans died yesterday from the virus; but many of the treatments he received are widely available and increasingly so. Yesterday he also touted the Regeneron therapy as a miracle and that's still experimental right now but the company said it could soon have 50,000 doses ready.





Aside from just COVID, my hope is that some of these therapies can be applied to the flu more generally and spark a health dividend that lasts for generations.

