Trump: China raided our factories and gutted our industries

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Trump says he will take action against China

Trump says he will take action against China
Strong comments to start, more to come. He brought Pompeo and Mnuchin, which is a hint of something big coming.

  • Chinese government has continually violated its promises to us
  • China unlawfully claimed territory in Pacific ocean
  • China's coverup of the Wuhan virus allowed it to spread all over the world
We're still in the preamble but the tough talk has the market worried.

  • We will be terminating our relationship with the WHO, redirect elsewhere
That's not a factor for markets.

  • Will issue proclamation on US university research
  • Will ask for study to protect US investors (presumably from investing in Chinese stocks)
This was all rumored and isn't a big deal.
  • Have started the process of eliminated policy exemptions that give Hong Kong special treatment
  • Directing his administration to "begin the process of eliminating policy exemptions that give Hong Kong different and special treatment" under a "full range" of agreements, from extradition to trade to technology. (Congress has much of this power)
  • Will sanction directly or indirectly individuals involved in suppressing Hong Kong
All this was rumored or reported.

Stocks go positive.

See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose