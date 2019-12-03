Trump: China trade deal is dependent on whether or not I want to make it

Says that he has 'no deadline' on China deal timing

Probably better to wait until after the Nov 2020 election for the China deal

Uh oh, that can't be good. He's basically showing no hurry at all to try and get anything done and it basically sends a message that markets shouldn't be too hasty to try and price in anything right now if this "will they, won't they?" thing drags on well into next year.





USD/JPY with a bit of a drop to a session low of 108.93 as bond yields also ease up on the day currently on the back of his remarks here.











