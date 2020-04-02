Trump comments on oil - hopes Russia, Saudi will reach deal to cut production
You'll recall similar comments and other headlines I posted yesterday that pre-empted the huge rally in oil markets
- Trump says he will meet with oil companies on Friday
- US President Trump says he believes Putin and Saudi Arabia's MBS will stop their dispute. "I have confidence in both that they'll be able to work it out."
- US Energy dept. says its frustrated by Russia, Saudi boosting oil output
- US National Security Adviser says US working to address oil market volatility
Trump now:
- hopes Russia, Saudi will reach deal to cut production
- the two may cut by 10m bbls
- may cut by as much as 15m bbls
more to come