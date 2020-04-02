Trump comments on oil - hopes Russia, Saudi will reach deal to cut production

You'll recall similar comments and other headlines I posted yesterday that pre-empted the huge rally in oil markets



Trump now:
  • hopes Russia, Saudi will reach deal to cut production
  • the two may cut by 10m bbls 
  • may cut by as much as 15m bbls

more to come  
