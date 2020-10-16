Trump comments on the likelihood of a coronavirus relief bill at odds with reality

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Trump is bulldozing his way through his town hall meeting but not making a lot of sense.

On an issue traders are focused on, the likelihood of coronavirus relief bill pazssing, his comments seem unsupported by the reality on the ground.

Trump says if there is a Mnuchin-Pelosi deal reached the senators will vote for it. What he actually said was:
  • "They'll go. They're going to go"
For many weeks and months now the senate has voted against all bills for support that have come before them. It'll take more than vague reassurances to prompt confidence any will be forthcoming.

Currencies are barely moving on the session here. 

