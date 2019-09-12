Trump considering interim China deal to delay tariffs

Bloomberg report

The deal would delay and even roll back some tariffs for commitments on IP and agricultural purchases, according to 5 sources cited by Bloomberg.





They note that Trump has yet to sign off on the deal, which would be an interim deal that would freeze the conflict. The report highlights that it reflects concern about the impacts on the US economy ahead of the election.





The report says a further delay in the October tariff escalation along with the December consumer goods.





This sounds like it's a US proposal and IP may be a hangup. It sounds like the US is looking for China to activate IP commitments it proposed in May as part of a comprehensive deal but this isn't a comprehensive deal. My guess is that China isn't willing to go that far unless all US tariffs are removed.





China may also sense that Trump's leverage is lowest right now because we're getting closer to the election.









The full Bloomberg story is here.



