Trump considers blocking a government fund from investing in Chinese equities considered a national security risk

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Bloomberg carries the report, citing an unnamed "person familiar with the internal deliberations".

  • President is exploring blocking a government retirement fund from investing in Chinese equities considered a national security risk
  • Thrift Savings Plan -- the federal government's retirement savings fund 
  • the fund is scheduled to transfer roughly $50 billion of its international fund to mirror an MSCI All Country World Index, which captures emerging markets, including China.
Offshore yuan losing ground:

