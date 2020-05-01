Trump considers blocking a government fund from investing in Chinese equities considered a national security risk
Bloomberg carries the report, citing an unnamed "person familiar with the internal deliberations".
- President is exploring blocking a government retirement fund from investing in Chinese equities considered a national security risk
- Thrift Savings Plan -- the federal government's retirement savings fund
- the fund is scheduled to transfer roughly $50 billion of its international fund to mirror an MSCI All Country World Index, which captures emerging markets, including China.
Offshore yuan losing ground: