Trump considers holding rally at the same time as Biden's inauguration - report
The spectacle never ends
Trump is considering a Presidential grand finale. He may departure the White House on Marine One and then take Air Force One to Florida for a political rally opposite Joe Biden's inauguration, according to Axios.
Biden will be denied a classic inauguration because of social-distancing rules but Trump's supporters don't care and would pack a rally as a middle finger on the way out the door. It's a sign that Trump isn't done in politics.