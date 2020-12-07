Trump considers holding rally at the same time as Biden's inauguration - report

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

The spectacle never ends

Trump is considering a Presidential grand finale. He may departure the White House on Marine One and then take Air Force One to Florida for a political rally opposite Joe Biden's inauguration, according to Axios.

Biden will be denied a classic inauguration because of social-distancing rules but Trump's supporters don't care and would pack a rally as a middle finger on the way out the door. It's a sign that Trump isn't done in politics.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose