Trump coronavirus press briefing - says continuing to work with Congress

US President Trump speaking, not offering much of substance for markets to go on

  • continuing to work with Republicans and Democrats on capitol hill on stimulus bill
  • says will not let cure be worse than the problem
  • says after 15-day guidance expires, he will decide on how to reopen US economy
  • will not let coronavirus turn into long-lasting financial problem
Trump hinting that he'll lift the limited lock down provisions (City and State regulations are not in his purview though) but as I said, no detail/substance.

Does say:
  • Chloroquine medication, initially meant for malaria, will start to be available for medical use on Tuesday
  • "There's a real chance it could have a tremendous impact."
  • "It would be a gift from God....and a real game changer," if it proves effective against the virus
Let's see if equities can pop on the hopium. 



