Trump could be discharged as soon as Monday - Doctor
Trump's doctor says his condition improving
- Trump has no respiratory symptoms now
- Could be discharged as soon as Monday
- Continuing 5-day course of Remdesivir
- High fever was 'transient episode'
- His blood saturation dropped twice
- Trump has been administered dexamethason, a steroid used on covid patients
The improvements in treatment for COVID-19 have been remarkable. Trump has received an array of accessible and experimental treatments.
He will tout his quick recovery from the virus if possible but I'm not sure that will resonate given that his course of treatment isn't exactly available to all. It is good news though, especially for Regeneron whose experimental cocktail he received Thursday. That will be a stock to watch on Monday.
Polls are showing Trump slipping so he will be eager to try and reverse the slide.