Trump delays tariff increase for 2 weeks (October 15 instead of October 1)

LON +1
SDNY+10
NY -4
TYO +9
GMT
Top Forex Brokers
Must Read
Technical Analysis
-
Gold climbs $12 but it's a small rebound after four days of declines
-
EUR/USD slumps back below 1.1000 as the clock ticks towards the ECB
-
EUR/USD sellers look to seize near-term control ahead of ECB policy decision tomorrow
-
Gold buyers keep the faith on the day but what does the technical picture say?
-
AUD/USD stays on course for test of 100-day moving average
Market Data by TradingView
Forex Orders
-
FX option expiries for Wednesday September 11 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Tuesday September 10 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Monday September 9 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Friday September 6 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Thursday September 05 at the 10am NY cut