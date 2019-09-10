Trump fires uber-hawk John Bolton as national security advisor

Bolton is out

Trump made the announcement on twitter that John Bolton is out.





I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House. I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration, and therefore I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning. I thank John very much for his service. I will be naming a new National Security Advisor next week.

Bolton is a notorious hawk, especially in the middle east. No doubt that some of the issues Trump referred to related to taking a more militaristic approach.





Bolton was Pres Trump's third National Security Advisor after Michael Flynn and H. R. McMaster, both were asked to resign. Bolton has served since April 9 2018.







You can see the reaction immediately in oil as it falls on falling chances of bombs falling in Iran.





Update: Bolton is on twitter, seeming to indicate he was caught blindsided by the announcement. If so, he shouldn't have been because Trump has done the same thing a number of times.