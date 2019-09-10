Trump fires uber-hawk John Bolton as national security advisor

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Bolton is out

 Trump made the announcement on twitter that John Bolton is out.

I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House. I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration, and therefore I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning. I thank John very much for his service. I will be naming a new National Security Advisor next week.
Bolton is a notorious hawk, especially in the middle east. No doubt that some of the issues Trump referred to related to taking a more militaristic approach.

Bolton was Pres Trump's third National Security Advisor after Michael Flynn and H. R. McMaster, both were asked to resign. Bolton has served since April 9 2018.

You can see the reaction immediately in oil as it falls on falling chances of bombs falling in Iran.

Update: Bolton is on twitter, seeming to indicate he was caught blindsided by the announcement. If so, he shouldn't have been because Trump has done the same thing a number of times.
Bolton tweetThe final flash point might have been a meeting with the Taliban that was supposed to take place on the weekend at Camp David. CNN reported that Bolton and Pence were strongly against it.

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose