Trump floats the idea of delaying the US election

That's a big change

For all the people who were worried about Trump calling off the election, this is some hard evidence.







With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???



I'm not a constitutional expert but I believe the November 3 election date is locked in with virtually no flexibility. But he sure is laying the groundwork for questioning the results or refusing to leave if he loses.





The market can ignore a lot of talk from Trump but there's a limit and this is getting closer to it.



