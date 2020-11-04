Trump getting ready to contest the remaining states - report

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Report from Fox Business says Trump will keep fighting

Lydia Moynihan at Fox reports that Trump getting ready to send in attorneys and contest remaining states. He wont concede w these numbers, they are telling @FoxBusiness.

"Good chance we wont know president for another month. Still odds are long for Trump winning, they add."

Biden has pulled into a 32,000 vote lead in Michigan with 96% of the vote in. That's a big number to overcome.

