Trump getting ready to contest the remaining states - report

Report from Fox Business says Trump will keep fighting



Lydia Moynihan at Fox reports that Trump getting ready to send in attorneys and contest remaining states. He wont concede w these numbers, they are telling @FoxBusiness.







"Good chance we wont know president for another month. Still odds are long for Trump winning, they add."





Biden has pulled into a 32,000 vote lead in Michigan with 96% of the vote in. That's a big number to overcome.

