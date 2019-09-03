Trump had initially wanted to 'double' tariffs on China - report

Three sources say he wanted to be harsher

CNBC"s Kayla Tausche says that after China annouced retaliatory tariffs last month, the President wanted to double tariffs, citing three sources.





She says Mnuchin and Lighthizer enlisted several CEOs to call him he tempered the hike to 5 percentage points.





I'm a bit skeptical of this report, it's something that could be 'leaked' to put pressure on China and show them that Trump will go much further if they don't make a deal.

