Trump has issued an Emergency Declaration for Florida in response to Hurricane ETA
Good news for the people hit hard in the state - doing this will assist relief and assistance efforts
Trump declared that an emergency exists in the State of Florida
- ordered Federal assistance to supplement the State’s response efforts
- due to the emergency conditions resulting from Hurricane Eta beginning on November 7, 2020, and continuing.
- The President’s action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to coordinate disaster relief efforts
Via White House statement.
Pic below is from a couple of days back