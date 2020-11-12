Trump has issued an Emergency Declaration for Florida in response to Hurricane ETA

Good news for the people hit hard in the state - doing this will assist relief and assistance efforts

Trump declared that an emergency exists in the State of Florida

ordered Federal assistance to supplement the State’s response efforts

due to the emergency conditions resulting from Hurricane Eta beginning on November 7, 2020, and continuing.

The President’s action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to coordinate disaster relief efforts

Via White House statement.





Pic below is from a couple of days back