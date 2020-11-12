Trump has issued an Emergency Declaration for Florida in response to Hurricane ETA

Good news for the people hit hard in the state - doing this will assist relief and assistance efforts 

Trump declared that an emergency exists in the State of Florida
  • ordered Federal assistance to supplement the State’s response efforts 
  • due to the emergency conditions resulting from Hurricane Eta beginning on November 7, 2020, and continuing.
  • The President’s action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to coordinate disaster relief efforts 
Via White House statement. 

Pic below is from a couple of days back
