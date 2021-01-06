Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Market Data by TradingView
Technical Analysis
Forex Orders
-
FX option expiries for Wednesday January 6 at the 10am NY cut
-
No forex option expiries of significance at the 10am NY cut for Tuesday 5 January 2021
-
CFTC Commitments of Traders: Canadian dollar catches a bid
-
FX option expiries for Monday 4 January 2021 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Wednesday December 30 at the 10am NY cut
Central Banks
-
FOMC minutes: Some participants noted that the Committee could consider future adjustments to its asset purchases
-
BOE's Bailey: Markets were broadly expecting the Brexit trade deal we got
-
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.4604 (vs. yesterday at 6.4760)
-
Fed Evans (Q&A) says its very difficult to imagine out of control inflation
-
Fed's Evans: 'Perhaps it is time to revamp regulatory strategies amid low rate environment'