Trump has signed an executive order on ByteDance to divest TikTok
Trump says threat posed by TikTok
- says it may be used for disinformation campaigns that benefit the Chinese Communist Party
- says the US must take aggressive action against the owners of TikTok to protect our national security
US buyers are queueing up to buy the app from its Chinese owners.
A recent Trump rally was disrupted by teens booking out thousands of tickets via a campaign organised over the app and then not, of course, showing up.
- Trump has signed an executive order beginning in 45 days halting any and all transaction with ByteDance
- Any company still doing business with TikTok in 45 days is subject to sanctions,