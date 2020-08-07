Trump has signed an executive order on ByteDance to divest TikTok

Trump says threat posed by TikTok

  • says it may be used for disinformation campaigns that benefit the Chinese Communist Party
  • says the US must take aggressive action against the owners of TikTok to protect our national security
US buyers are queueing up to buy the app from its Chinese owners. 

A recent Trump rally was disrupted by teens booking out thousands of tickets via a campaign organised over the app and then not, of course, showing up. 

  • Trump has signed an executive order beginning in 45 days halting any and all transaction with ByteDance
  • Any company still doing business with TikTok in 45 days is subject to sanctions,

