Trump: If we get rid of the coronavirus problem quickly, we won't need stimulus

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Yikes

That kind of talk isn't what the market wants to hear right now. Trump also said he likes the idea of a payroll tax cut but Republican Senators are already shooting that down.

He said his remarks will 'probably' be at 8 pm ET.

ForexLive
