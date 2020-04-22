Trump instructs navy to destroy Iranian gunboats if they harass US ships

Subscription Confirmed!
Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Market Data by TradingView
Technical Analysis
The GBPUSD retraces some of the declines over the last few days
EURUSD higher but chops in the meat of the 5-day range
The AUD is the strongest and the USD is the weakest as the NA session begins
EUR/USD extends climb as dollar keeps weaker on the day
Gold extends gains to 1%, buyers look to hold a break above the $1,700 level
Forex Orders
Central Banks
BOJ reportedly to cut monetary policy meeting to one day next week
ECB's Rehn: ECB will do everything necessary to ensure supportive financing conditions
ECB's Lagarde: The governing council has never discussed the issue of helicopter money
FT: Investors count on radical ECB action to head off Italy crisis
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 7.0903 (vs. yesterday at 7.0752)