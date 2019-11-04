Trump invites southeast Asian leaders to US for special summit

Trump makes a move



The geographical battleground of the trade war is in southeast Asia.







It's an area where China is trying to expand and solidify ties while the US is trying to beat back Beijing. There's a military component as well as China tries to dominate the South China Sea.





This weekend, Trump skipped the ASEAN summit, which is attempting to finalize the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership -- a massive trade deal.





Trump's move to invite Southeast Asian leaders will undoubtedly raise eyebrows in Beijing and further convince leaders there that the Phase One deal will probably only be a ceasefire and that the US is planning to curb China's growth and influence.

