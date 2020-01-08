Trump: Iran appears to be standing down, which is a good thing

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Trump statement

Trump
  • No Americans were harmed in last night's attack
  • Iran will never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon
  • Only minimal damage was sustained
  • No Iraqi's were killed
  • An early-warning system worked
  • Iran has been the leading sponsor of terrorism
  • Soleimani was planning new attacks on targets, he should have been terminated long ago
  • US will immediately impose additional sanctions as we evaluate options in response to Iranian aggression
  • Time has come for other countries to abandon Iran nuclear deal
  • Today I'm going to ask NATO to get much more involved in Middle East
  • We do not need Middle East oil
  • We have missiles, don't need to use them
  • ISIS is a natural enemy of Iran, we should work together to defeat them
  • The United States is ready to embrace peace with all who seek it
The speech is over and this is undoubtedly a de-escalation on the military front but it's also clear that while this chapter is over, the story of US-Iran antagonism will continue. Iran is under crippling sanctions and a virtual oil blockade.
