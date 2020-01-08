Trump: Iran appears to be standing down, which is a good thing
Trump statement
The speech is over and this is undoubtedly a de-escalation on the military front but it's also clear that while this chapter is over, the story of US-Iran antagonism will continue. Iran is under crippling sanctions and a virtual oil blockade.
- No Americans were harmed in last night's attack
- Iran will never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon
- Only minimal damage was sustained
- No Iraqi's were killed
- An early-warning system worked
- Iran has been the leading sponsor of terrorism
- Soleimani was planning new attacks on targets, he should have been terminated long ago
- US will immediately impose additional sanctions as we evaluate options in response to Iranian aggression
- Time has come for other countries to abandon Iran nuclear deal
- Today I'm going to ask NATO to get much more involved in Middle East
- We do not need Middle East oil
- We have missiles, don't need to use them
- ISIS is a natural enemy of Iran, we should work together to defeat them
- The United States is ready to embrace peace with all who seek it