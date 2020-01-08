Trump: Iran appears to be standing down, which is a good thing

Trump statement





No Americans were harmed in last night's attack

Iran will never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon

Only minimal damage was sustained

No Iraqi's were killed

An early-warning system worked

Iran has been the leading sponsor of terrorism

Soleimani was planning new attacks on targets, he should have been terminated long ago

US will immediately impose additional sanctions as we evaluate options in response to Iranian aggression

Time has come for other countries to abandon Iran nuclear deal

Today I'm going to ask NATO to get much more involved in Middle East

We do not need Middle East oil

We have missiles, don't need to use them

ISIS is a natural enemy of Iran, we should work together to defeat them

The United States is ready to embrace peace with all who seek it



The speech is over and this is undoubtedly a de-escalation on the military front but it's also clear that while this chapter is over, the story of US-Iran antagonism will continue. Iran is under crippling sanctions and a virtual oil blockade.