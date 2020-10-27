Trump is considering issuing an executive order on oil fracking
Via the Wall Street Journal, a report that Trump is proposing an order to have government agencies perform an analysis of fracking's impact on the economy and trade
WSJ citing unnamed senior administration officials, who said details of the order were still under discussion, and a final decision on whether to issue it hasn't been made.
- And then to assess how a ban on the practice would impact
