Trump is considering issuing an executive order on oil fracking

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Via the Wall Street Journal, a report that Trump is proposing an order to have government agencies perform an analysis of fracking's impact on the economy and trade

  • And then to assess how a ban on the practice would impact
WSJ citing unnamed senior administration officials, who said details of the order were still under discussion, and a final decision on whether to issue it hasn't been made.

