Trump is planning on signing Uyghur human rights bill

The bill condemns China's government for detention centers and has been on Trump's desk since it passed the House on May 28.

According to Time:

The new law also directs the U.S. government to impose financial sanctions and visa bans against Chinese government officials responsible for the persecution of Muslims. It requires an FBI report to Congress on efforts to protect Uyghurs from Chinese government intimidation and harassment on American soil. Additionally, it would require the Administration to report on human rights abuses in the Uyghur region, including formal estimates of the number of individuals detained in concentration camps.

