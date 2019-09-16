Trump: It is looking like Iran was responsible for attacks on Saudi Arabia

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Trump comments to reporters:

  • Says he doesn't want war with anyone but the US is prepared
  • US has a lot of options but he's not looking at options yet; the US wants to find out who was responsible
This is going to grab headlines and might boost oil but I'm a bit less enthusiastic. Trump has a fairly strong anti-war bent that's been one of the few consistent themes in his Presidency. There is certainly some reluctance here from him.

