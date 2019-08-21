Trump keeps up his attack on the Federal Reserve

Tweet from Trump

Trump is watching cable TV to start his day and live-tweeting along. He quotes Charles S Payne, who describes himself as a 'mediator and negotiator' who discusses 'everything politics', saying "The speed bump has been missteps by the Federal Reserve." Trump followed that up by writing "so true!"





Update: Trump has deleted the tweet and replaced it with one where he now cites Charles V Payne





He added this: "The Fake News LameStream Media is doing everything possible the "create" a U.S. recession, even though the numbers & facts are working totally in the opposite direction. They would be willing to hurt many people, but that doesn't matter to them. Our Economy is sooo strong, sorry!"

