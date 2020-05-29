Trump lambastes Twitter, says it is doing nothing about the lies and propaganda from China

Trump tweets out more criticism against Twitter

Twitter is doing nothing about all of the lies & propaganda being put out by China or the Radical Left Democrat Party. They have targeted Republicans, Conservatives & the President of the United States. Section 230 should be revoked by Congress. Until then, it will be regulated!

And so the drama continues to unfold. Once again, just be mindful of the situation here in case it creates further negative spillovers for tech stocks in general.







