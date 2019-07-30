Trump bemoans that China "just doesn't come through" on trade talks

"China is doing very badly, worst year in 27 - was supposed to start buying our agricultural product now - no signs that they are doing so. That is the problem with China, they just don't come through. Our Economy has become MUCH larger than the Chinese Economy is last 3 years. My team is negotiating with them now, but they always change the deal in the end to their benefit. They should probably wait out our Election to see if we get one of the Democrat stiffs like Sleepy Joe. Then they could make a GREAT deal, like in past 30 years, and continue to ripoff the USA, even bigger and better than ever before. The problem with them waiting, however, is that if & when I win, the deal that they get will be much tougher than what we are negotiating now...or no deal at all. We have all the cards, our past leaders never got it!" ForexLive Well, you can tell that this doesn't really set out a good backdrop as negotiations restart again. By the looks of it, his recent remarks suggest that he is fine with drawing the dispute into the 2020 elections next year.





As such, markets will have to continue dealing with the prospect of trade tensions and added pressure to the slowdown seen in the global economy.



