Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani tests positive for covid-19

Trump's long odds get even worse





The infinitesimal chances of Trump winning the election just got a bit longer. The President tweeted that the 76-year-old leading the effort to overturn the election is fighting covid-19.





He tweeted:







Rudy Guiliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!

The New York Times reports that he checked into a Washington-area hospital today.







This isn't going to matter for that market.





