Trump leads so far in the Pennsylvania count but be wary of the shifting tide
Trump needs Pennsylvania to have a shot at winningWith Wisconsin having turned in favour of Biden now, it is unlikely Trump can wrestle that back considering that mail-in ballots are the name of the game now.
As such, he really needs to hang on to his lead in Pennsylvania to stand a chance at claiming victory in the day ahead.
With 75% of the votes estimated to be reported so far, he holds a lead of nearly 700,000 votes. However, the big problem for Trump is that there are still more than 1.4 million absentee ballots yet to be counted in the state.
These ballots are almost certainly going to favour Biden but the question now is, by how much? That will be the thing to watch out for in Pennsylvania later today.
I wouldn't count Trump out just yet but even if he holds on to the Pennsylvania lead, he also still needs to retain his leads in Georgia and Michigan to come out on top. Otherwise, Biden may very well squeeze it in the end with a 270-268 win.