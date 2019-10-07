Trump loses fight to keep tax records secret from New York

Will we ever see his tax returns?

New York state officials have been fighting to get Trump's tax records and Bloomberg reports that Trump's side has lost the battle.







The fight relates to the Manhattan District Attorney's investigation into whether the Trump Org falsified business records related to hush-money payments. They've asked for the records from Trump's accountants.





Unless Trump can win a quick delay or reversal, the material will be handed over. However they will remain secret.

