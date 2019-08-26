Trump Macron press conference: G7 ends without communique

Highlights from the press conference





Macron says agrees with Trump that Iran should never get nuclear weapons

Macron says nothing has been achieved on the Iran crisis but there were advances on the technical side

Iran deal is possible if Rohani meets Trump

The Iran comment has pulled down oil to $54.50 from $54.70. The comment was a bit more benign than the headline. He said the conditions were there for a meeting, which could lead to a deal.

Macron says will scrap digital tax once an international agreement is found

US and France agreed that an agreement on digital tax in 2020

We had lengthy discussions on China and the global economy

Dispute between China and US has created uncertainty

Trump cleared his very clearly his willingness to find a China accord

The quicker an agreement is arrived at, the quicker the uncertainty will dissipate and that's the President's wish as well

We decided yesterday to accelerate world trade reform

Comments from Trump: All countries were getting along well

I think China wants to make a deal very badly

The vice-chairman came out and said he wants to see a deal made under 'calm' conditions

China losing millions of jobs

The tariffs have hit them very hard, we've collected over $100 billion in tariffs

If they Chinese supply chain is broken, it might not be possible to put it back together

We can have Iran deal in a very short period of time

Iran can't have nuclear weapons

If the circumstances were right, I would certainly meet with Rouhani



Trump is reading a lot into Liu He's comments yesterday but that's something he's said many times before.





