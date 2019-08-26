Trump Macron press conference: G7 ends without communique
Highlights from the press conference
- Macron says agrees with Trump that Iran should never get nuclear weapons
- Macron says nothing has been achieved on the Iran crisis but there were advances on the technical side
- Iran deal is possible if Rohani meets Trump
The Iran comment has pulled down oil to $54.50 from $54.70. The comment was a bit more benign than the headline. He said the conditions were there for a meeting, which could lead to a deal.
- Macron says will scrap digital tax once an international agreement is found
- US and France agreed that an agreement on digital tax in 2020
- We had lengthy discussions on China and the global economy
- Dispute between China and US has created uncertainty
- Trump cleared his very clearly his willingness to find a China accord
- The quicker an agreement is arrived at, the quicker the uncertainty will dissipate and that's the President's wish as well
- We decided yesterday to accelerate world trade reform
Comments from Trump:
- All countries were getting along well
- I think China wants to make a deal very badly
- The vice-chairman came out and said he wants to see a deal made under 'calm' conditions
- China losing millions of jobs
- The tariffs have hit them very hard, we've collected over $100 billion in tariffs
- If they Chinese supply chain is broken, it might not be possible to put it back together
- We can have Iran deal in a very short period of time
- Iran can't have nuclear weapons
- If the circumstances were right, I would certainly meet with Rouhani
Trump is reading a lot into Liu He's comments yesterday but that's something he's said many times before.