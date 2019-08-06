Trump: Massive amounts of money are flowing into the US

Tweet from the President:

Massive amounts of money from China and other parts of the world is pouring into the United States for reasons of safety, investment, and interest rates! We are in a very strong position. Companies are also coming to the U.S. in big numbers. A beautiful thing to watch!

There's nothing new here but watch out for any follow up tweets. One takeaway is that Trump really does believe in tariffs, but that should be obvious by now.







The more important headline is the one that just crossed about the PBOC, with them telling foreign firms that the yuan won't keep falling.

