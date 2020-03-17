Trump, Mnuchin and Senate leaders meeting today on stimulus

Trump comments

Trump is talking about people working from home and encouraging people to buy only what they need. It doesn't appear there will be any kind of new announcements in today's briefing.







Asked about the economy, Trump said:





"It's going to pop. One day, we'll be standing, possibly, up here, we'll say, 'Well, we won.' And we're gonna say that. Sure as you're sitting there, we're going to say that. And we're going to win. And I think we're gonna win faster than people think. I hope."

All signals hint that a payroll tax cut is off the table, but direct cheques are in play.





