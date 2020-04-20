Trump more comments on oil - looking to stop shipments of oil from Saudis
Says its a great time to buy oil, wants Congress to approve
(ps This is related to his earlier remarks about topping up the US' oil reserve. Congress has to approve funds to do so. Trump planned to buy oil for the SPR back in March but Congress baulked on funding the purchase back then. Good call, eh?)
Oh, and the headline, Saudi ships oil to the US, there are tankers off the US coast queued up for delivery right now. This is what Trump is referring to when he says he is looking at halting shipment.