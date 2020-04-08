Trump - much progress made on oil dispute between Russia and Saudis

Trump speaking at his coronavirus daily breifing

says US producers have already cut back oil production

says a lot of progress has been made over the past week in dispute between Russia and Saudi Arabia on oil production

says he has a lot of options if OPEC and Russia do not cut oil production

The daily briefings cover a lot of ground apart from his comments on the virus crisis. Comments on oil ahead of the OPEC+ meeting due today now.





Indications are pointing towards an agreement being reached, but stranger things have happened.





The meeting officially kicks off at 4 pm Vienna time, which is (10am NY time).



