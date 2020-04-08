Trump - much progress made on oil dispute between Russia and Saudis

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Trump speaking at his coronavirus daily breifing

  • says US producers have already cut back oil production
  • says a lot of progress has been made over the past week in dispute between Russia and Saudi Arabia on oil production
  • says he has a lot of options if OPEC and Russia do not cut oil production
The daily briefings cover a lot of ground apart from his comments on the virus crisis. Comments on oil ahead of the OPEC+ meeting due today now.

Indications are pointing towards an agreement being reached, but stranger things have happened.

The meeting officially kicks off at 4 pm Vienna time, which is  (10am NY time).


